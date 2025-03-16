Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bill Belichick, GF Jordon Hudson Perform Acrobatic Stunts on Beach

Bill Belichick's always about supporting his team ... and, it seems he's taking that quite literally in his relationship -- holding up his girlfriend Jordon Hudson in an impressive acrobatic maneuver on the beach.

Hudson shared several photos from an idyllic beach location with the Super Bowl-winning coach ... and, ya gotta see them for yourself -- Bill's got her high up in the air on his feet.

Jordon Hudson Bill Belichick

The former cheerleader hits a series of different poses ... showing a ton of trust in her partner by throwing out her hands in a Superman-like pose in one while she uses his hands for support and contorts her body into a 90-degree angle in another.

JH captioned the post, "☀️ #SpringBreak #UsTime #StillGotIt 💪🏼" ... translation, Bill isn't in full coach mode yet -- and, the couple's still enjoying quality time in their relationship.

121224-bill-belichick-kal 12/12/24
CHATTIN' WITH THE GREATS

As you know ... Belichick took the head coaching job at the University of North Carolina just a few months ago -- and, he's already been hanging around the facility. Jordon's shared photos of the field, so clearly they're going together.

Hudson and Belichick look very happy together in these snaps ... even while people online try to tear their relationship down.

jordon hudson instagram sub
Instagram / @jordon_isabella

As we told you ... Jordon shared a photo of her interaction with a woman via direct messaging on Instagram -- flaming this random social media user for criticizing their relationship.

Seems they're taking a page out of "Wicked" ... 'cause their love is defying gravity!

