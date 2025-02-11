Tom Brady Cracks Up at Bill Belichick Girlfriend Joke

Play video content Sundae Conversation

Tom Brady looked more like Tom Blush-y during a recent sitdown interview ... and it was all 'cause he couldn't hold it together after a joke about Bill Belichick's girlfriend was cracked.

The funny moment went down during the most recent episode of "Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley" -- when the G.O.A.T. plopped into a chair to hear some quips about topical stories surrounding his life.

Brady weathered through jabs about his broadcasting career, the ethnicity of most of his favorite wide receivers ... and even his failed venture with FTX -- a popular crypto exchange app.

But when it came time to barbs about his former head coach's current 24-year-old GF, Jordon Hudson, Brady just couldn't hold it together.

Check out the clip, after Pressley asked if the ex-New England Patriots signal-caller would help her rent a car ... he turned red and giggled uncontrollably.

He ultimately got it together to say he wouldn't do it due to liability -- a hilarious callback to a previous joke that was made during the interview.

It, of course, was hardly the first time an NFL legend has had a laugh at Hudson's expense this month -- a room full of them was just in stitches last week in New Orleans after Snoop Dogg made a savage remark about her during NFL Honors.

