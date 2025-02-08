Warren Moon Says Patrick Mahomes Dethrones Tom Brady With Super Bowl LIX Win

Play video content TMZSports.com

Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of winning a fourth Lombardi Trophy in just eight years in the NFL ... and Warren Moon tells TMZ Sports if he can pull it off on Sunday, he would confidently say he dethroned Tom Brady as the G.O.A.T.

The legendary quarterback is down in New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl ... and he spoke all about the Kansas City Chiefs superstar's stellar run -- all before turning 30 years old.

"For a first seven-year starter for anybody in this league, how can you top this?" Moon said. "How can you top this?"

Brady -- who many consider the best to ever throw a football -- won seven titles in 23 seasons. Moon said if Mahomes is given that much time, who knows what his trophy case looks like.

Considering how quickly Mahomes accomplished it all, he wouldn't hesitate to call him the greatest ever if they win on Sunday.

"I love Tom Brady, and I love his longevity, I love his consistency," Moon added. "But golly, this type of excellence in seven years, pretty much been unmatched."