Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Excited To Play In Front of Trump At Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are stoked to play in front of a sitting president during the Super Bowl ... with both Kansas City Chiefs superstars telling reporters Sunday's big game will be extra special with Donald Trump in the building.

The quarterback was asked about No. 47's expected presence in NOLA for his matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles ... and the honor isn't lost on him.

"It's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president," Mahomes said. "Someone that is at the top position in our country."

As for Trump's public praise of his game, Mahomes said he wasn't aware ... but added it was "cool to hear" POTUS was a fan.

“That’s awesome, it’s a great honor no matter who the president is.”



Of course, Mahomes' wife, Brittany, is a Trump supporter ... and has used her social media presence to share her political views to the point where she's gotten The Donald's attention.

As for Kelce, he said "it's a great honor" to ball out in front of the commander in chief -- regardless of WHO that is -- calling it an "awesome" opportunity.

"I'm excited because it's the biggest game of my life and having the president there, you know, it's the best country in the world, so it'll be pretty cool."

It echoes what Kelce previously said back in 2020, when he said visiting 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. was an honor -- no matter who sat in the Oval Office.