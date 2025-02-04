Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Chiefs Vs. Eagles Super Bowl Ticket Prices Tumbling

Super Bowl ticket prices are tumbling ... but slow your roll, normies -- they're not quite affordable for the average Joe just yet.

According to Gametime -- a ticket resale app -- get-in prices for this weekend's Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles matchup are trending downward.

The lowest ticket cost is $4,339 -- and while that's a small fortune to most ... it is down from $5,860 last Friday and from $6,375 on Jan. 27.

The most expensive seats in the house are falling too -- they're at $29,693 now, nearly $30K less than the $58,237 they were going for on Jan. 31.

The prices are significantly cheaper than last year's Super Bowl matchup -- which featured the Chiefs vs. the 49ers in Vegas. Gametime says the lowest-priced ticket for that contest ended up being $8,764 ... with top-priced chairs going for $37,620.

As for the first time the Chiefs and Eagles met in the Big Game -- Super Bowl LVII in Arizona -- the lowest and highest costs to that tilt ended up being $6,264 and $33,042, respectively.

Spokespersons for TickPick and StubHub told NPR this week they're seeing similar ticket trends.

Gametime says, though, usually there's an uptick one-to-two days out from kickoff ... so if you're thinking of smashing a piggy bank or two and grabbing a tick to Sunday's showdown at the Superdome, seems ya better do it quickly!