Travis Kelce Lands In New Orleans For Super Bowl, Outfit A Tribute To Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were a couple thousand miles apart on Sunday, but their outfits sure seemed to indicate they were thinking about each other nonetheless.

As Swift rolled to the Grammys in Southern California in a Chiefs-red outfit adorned with a "T" chain on her leg ... Kelce touched down in New Orleans for Super Bowl week in attire that appeared to be an homage to his popstar girlfriend.

Big Yeti in the Big Easy! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/VbmBIgChCh — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 2, 2025 @Chiefs

Check it out ... the Kansas City star's tracksuit was all gold -- a seeming nod to the six trophies Swift was nominated for Sunday night.

Kelce's ensemble's brand, "Palm Angels," might have been a hat tip to Swift too ... as Taylor's awards show was, of course, going down in the City of Angels.

There's certainly a chance Kelce's color choice was coincidental, but given almost every other one of the Chiefs landed for Super Bowl LIX in red, black or other neutral colors -- it definitely looks planned to us.

Unfortunately for Travis, the 'fit didn't bring his GF much luck ... she didn't win any of the awards she had been nominated for.