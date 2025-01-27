Super Bowl Suites In High Demand After Chiefs, Eagles Win, Cost Millions

If Taylor Swift hasn't secured her suite for the Super Bowl yet, she better act swiftly -- TMZ Sports has learned only a limited number of luxury boxes are available after the Chiefs and Eagles punched their tickets for NOLA ... with the most expensive price tag approaching $3 MILLION!!

Caesars Superdome is hosting the Big Game on Feb. 9 ... a venue with 165 recently renovated seating areas for fans with the fattest pockets.

The suites range from 20 to 45-person boxes ... with prices starting at $500k and surpassing $2 million -- depending on the view of the action that comes with it.

Simon David, managing director at Confirmed360 -- a top event concierge company -- tells us the suites feature the standard VIP entrances and catering packages with food, beer, wine and soft drinks for the game ... but some clients pull out all the stops to make their entire weekend all that much better.

David says his company also completes full itineraries for their high-profile clients at an additional charge -- from private jets to hotel accommodations, dinners with celeb chefs, and access to the most exclusive parties in NOLA before and after the new champion is crowned.

In other words, it's a one-stop shop for all the football fans with DEEP pockets.

49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, famously linked with them to get a suite for last season's Super Bowl ... after initially hitting a snag in her planning process.

As for Swift, Travis Kelce hinted after the fact he very well might have dropped $3 million for his suite for friends and fam when the Chiefs beat the Niners to win their second S.B. in a row in Vegas.