Philadelphia Car Driven Into Crowd After Eagles Game

What should've been a celebratory night for Philadelphians turned dark when a car struck pedestrians leaving the Eagles playoff game ... injuring several people.

Check it out ... video of the aftermath of the collision shows a scary scene, with police officers swarming the vehicle that drove into a crowd of people near Philly's Center City neighborhood Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 9:30 PM ... not long after the Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC Championship title -- and a spot in the Super Bowl.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the driver is currently in custody ... though, they believe the crash was unintentional.

As for the 3 pedestrians injured in the incident, police confirmed they suffered non-life-threatening injuries ... a positive update in a scenario that could've been much worse.

Still, it's safe to assume all of Philadelphia was celebrating Sunday night, given the city's NFL team is once again set to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl -- who previously beat The Birds at Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles will get their chance at a rematch at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on February 9.