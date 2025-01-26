Bradley Cooper Stops by Fox NFL Pregame Set, Hugs Former Costar Terry Bradshaw

Play video content NFL on Fox

Bradley Cooper's going to be all nerves when his Philadelphia Eagles kickoff their game Sunday ... but, he was able to enjoy a relaxing pregame moment on the field before the match -- chatting up his former costar Terry Bradshaw.

The actor stopped by the set of "Fox NFL Sunday" -- the broadcast network's popular pregame show -- and, dapped up the former Pittsburgh Steelers star while live on-air.

BC says he wanted to come by and say hi to Terry because they worked on the movie "Failure to Launch" -- starring Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker -- back in 2006, and they've remained good friends since.

The other guys on-set -- never ones to miss an opportunity to rib their colleague -- ask Bradley if he's still traumatized from Bradshaw's nude scene in the flick. Check out the full clip to hear his response.

BTW ... after BC leaves the set, the camera cuts to Tom Brady on the sideline -- who dated Bradley's baby mama last year. Could make for an awkward pregame hello.

As you know ... Bradley's a big fan of the Eagles -- and, last week, his better half Gigi Hadid had to calm him down during a stressful game, which ended in a 28-22 victory.