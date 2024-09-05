Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Showing Lots of Skin on Yacht in Italy

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have serious skin in the game ... showing a lot of it on a yacht in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea.

The actor and his model girlfriend stripped down to a limited amount of swimwear for a sun-drenched day on the waters surrounding Sardinia, an island off the coast of Italy.

Bradley's catching Italian sun rays in some black board shorts ... and Gigi is working on her tan lines with a lavender bikini, while keeping her money maker in the shade courtesy of a matching bucket hat.

Suns out, buns out ... at least as far as Gigi is concerned.

We've seen Bradley and Gigi host a pregnant Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley for a double date aboard this same yacht recently ... but in this instance, their only company is Bradley's daughter, Lea De Seine.

BC shares Lea with Russian model Irina Shayk ... and Lea went on a banana boat ride with Bradley and Gigi earlier on their Italian getaway.