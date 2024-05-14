Bradley Cooper Locks Lips With Gigi Hadid at Taylor Swift Concert

Play video content

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's passion for one another was on full display at Taylor Swift's Paris concert over the weekend – and their little love sesh was caught on video.

Check out the new footage posted to TikTok ... Brad and Gigi were hanging out with Taylor's NFL star boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in a suite at the pop star's sold-out Sunday show at the Paris La Défense Arena.

As they were grooving to one of Taylor's tunes, Brad suddenly turned to Gigi, pulled her close and gave her a huge lip smacker. The lovebirds then held hands for a bit before Gigi started clapping for Taylor. All the while Travis was fixated on Taylor onstage, waving his arms in the air.

Another video uploaded to X showed the trio at the "Eras" tour concert with Brad, Gigi and Travis all gyrating their hips to Taylor's music.

As for their relationship ... Bradley and Gigi seem to be getting super serious after the two were first seen on a stroll together in NYC back in October 2023.

In the ensuing months, they were pictured at BC's Philly cheesesteak food truck and, separately, grabbing some grub with Bradley's mom after the Golden Globes. Then, in March 2024, the actor and the model were spotted on a date, enjoying a Broadway performance of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street."

That same month, the couple was also filmed locking lips at Via Carota restaurant in Manhattan.