Bradley Cooper Says He's Naked All the Time at Home

Bradley Cooper always looks so comfortable in his own skin ... and it turns out that's quite literally true -- 'cause it turns out, he's always walking around his place completely nude!

The Oscar-nominated actor talked about lettin' it all hang out during an episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, and it seems they've got more in common than just their profession.

Dax said he's often using the bathroom in the morning, and his daughters Lincoln and Delta are constantly traipsing into the room and chatting with him while he's on the toilet.

BC laughed at this and said his place in New York has a completely open floor plan ... meaning the bedroom and bathroom are basically in the same room without much in the way of doors -- so, his daughter Lea's always talking to him when he's naked, too.

Of course, Bradley shares Lea with his ex, Irina Shayk, with whom he's had an on-again, off-again relationship with for nearly a decade ... though right now he's dating model Gigi Hadid.

He says their standard at-home convo scenario features him on the toilet and her in the bathtub just shootin' the s*** (pun very much intended).

Cooper says it's a little different from how he was raised -- explaining he never saw his dad on the toilet, but did admit he was always naked around his pops growin' up. Safe to say, the Cooper clan's got no hang-ups with nudity. Very European!