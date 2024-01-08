Gigi Hadid Enjoys Post-Golden Globes Dinner with Bradley Cooper and Mom

Bradley Cooper doesn't have a shiny new Golden Globe award, but that didn't dampen his Sunday night as he got in some QT with his rumored GF, Gigi Hadid, and his mom Gloria.

The matching trio -- all head-to-toe in black -- headed to a private dinner at L.A's Giorgio Baldi around 9:20 PM after the award show. They left the restaurant separately ... Gigi headed out around 11:30 PM, and was sporting a sentimental 'Kai' necklace for the daughter she shares with her ex, Zayn Malik.

GH was giddy and smiling, perhaps a sign she and B's mother hit it off. Gloria and her dapper son made their exit shortly after Gigi.

While Bradley and Gigi haven't confirmed their romantic relationship... we've seen them together on a bunch of cozy sightings in NYC since October.