Bradley Cooper Leaves 'Maestro' Event After Called By School Nurse About Daughter Lea

Bradley Cooper beelined it out of a big news conference for "Maestro" Thursday after someone called him to say something had happened to his daughter.

Cooper was speaking to the NYC crowd when he received the call from 6-year-old Lea's school nurse, after which he told the crowd, "So sorry. The school nurse just called me."

He then left the room to call the school back and then returned, telling the crowd he had to get to the school STAT to administer some sort of medicine that was out of bounds for the school ... this according to the Daily Mail. He said, "I have to apply something that they won't allow."