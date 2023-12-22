Bradley Cooper Leaves 'Maestro' Event After Called By School Nurse About Daughter Lea
Bradley Cooper Something's Wrong with My Daughter ... Bolts from 'Maestro' News Conference
12/22/2023 5:53 AM PT
Bradley Cooper beelined it out of a big news conference for "Maestro" Thursday after someone called him to say something had happened to his daughter.
Cooper was speaking to the NYC crowd when he received the call from 6-year-old Lea's school nurse, after which he told the crowd, "So sorry. The school nurse just called me."
He then left the room to call the school back and then returned, telling the crowd he had to get to the school STAT to administer some sort of medicine that was out of bounds for the school ... this according to the Daily Mail. He said, "I have to apply something that they won't allow."
It's unclear what was wrong with Bradley's daughter and what medicine was used to treat the issue.
As you know, Bradley has joint custody of Lea with ex-GF Irina Shayk. The 2 seem to get along great and co-parent well. As you know, Bradley has moved on to Gigi Hadid, and Irina has been linked off-and-on to Tom Brady.