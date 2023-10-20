Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Spotted Together In NYC Amid Dating Rumors

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Wet 'n Not-So-Wild ... Strolling in NYC

10/20/2023 10:30 AM PT
Bradley Cooper Gigi Hadid
Backgrid

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid didn't let a little rain keep them cooped up ... stepping out side by side in New York City amid rumors the two are officially a pair.

ROMANTIC IN THE RAIN
BACKGRID

The 2 were taking a stroll in the Big Apple Friday morning, skipping out on hoodies or umbrellas and instead embracing the downpour together. BTW ... check out Bradley's underwear, sporting a pair from 'The Ellen Show.'

gigi hadid bradley cooper
Backgrid

As we reported, this ain't their first outing -- they arrived back in NYC earlier this month after spending a weekend away -- both hopping out of BC's Mercedes to grab stuff out of the back, which included some overnight bags.

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Return to NYC After Weekend Getaway
Launch Gallery
THE WEEKEND GETAWAY Launch Gallery
The Image Direct

While the rainy walk and the G-Wagon drive are a bit more obvious in terms of their status, photos taken at the beginning of October showed them appearing to make things a bit more low-key between them ... with Gigi trailing behind him while walking in the city.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper together
The Image Direct

Apart from them being a couple of NYC celebs, there isn't a whole lotta history between the 2 ... so one could say they're just pals spending time together.

Gigi Hadid's Past Relationships
Launch Gallery
Gigi's Past Relationships Launch Gallery
Getty

But with the rain pics, the implications are practically pouring down.

