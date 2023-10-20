Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Spotted Together In NYC Amid Dating Rumors

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid didn't let a little rain keep them cooped up ... stepping out side by side in New York City amid rumors the two are officially a pair.

The 2 were taking a stroll in the Big Apple Friday morning, skipping out on hoodies or umbrellas and instead embracing the downpour together. BTW ... check out Bradley's underwear, sporting a pair from 'The Ellen Show.'

As we reported, this ain't their first outing -- they arrived back in NYC earlier this month after spending a weekend away -- both hopping out of BC's Mercedes to grab stuff out of the back, which included some overnight bags.

While the rainy walk and the G-Wagon drive are a bit more obvious in terms of their status, photos taken at the beginning of October showed them appearing to make things a bit more low-key between them ... with Gigi trailing behind him while walking in the city.

Apart from them being a couple of NYC celebs, there isn't a whole lotta history between the 2 ... so one could say they're just pals spending time together.