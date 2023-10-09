Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Return to NYC After Weekend Getaway

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper aren't shying away from their romance anymore -- photographed in the same car, arriving back in NYC after a weekend away.

The new couple -- who made headlines last week after being spotted out to dinner -- got back in NYC Sunday ... after an apparent weekend getaway.

Gigi and Brad are in the Mercedes G-Wagon, BC in the driver's seat, and Gigi riding passenger. He parks the car, and she gets a bunch of stuff out of his trunk -- including a few overnight bags and other gear. Bradley does the same shortly thereafter.

They seem to try and stagger their exits from the vehicle here ... but the secret's out now -- they're definitely rolling as a duo, and it most certainly looks like they're a thing now.

Mind you, when they were snapped last week ... they definitely were trying to be more low-key than this. Gigi was following Brad in the street, with her trailing him far behind.

As far as any previous connection between them ... we haven't found much. However, they're both A-listers in NYC -- so it's not outside the realm of possibility they might've known each other/mutual friends over the years. They're certainly acquainted at this point.

It's a very interesting pairing ... especially when you consider GH was recently linked to one Leonardo DiCaprio -- with whom she'd been spotted out all over town earlier this year.

Now, she appears to have moved on with another Hollywood stud ... who's much older than her. Bradley's 48, and Gigi's 28 -- but at least they share parenthood in common! Brad's got 6-year-old Lea with Irina Shayk ... and Gigi's got a 3-year-old with her ex, Zayn Malik.