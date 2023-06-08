Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Leo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Arrive to Same Hotel Only Minutes Apart

Leo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Arrive To Same Hotel Mins Apart Gigi Rides w/ Leo's Parents!!!

6/8/2023 9:48 AM PT
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid certainly aren't doing anything to quiet the speculation they're dating ... arriving to the same hotel only minutes apart for a possible rendezvous.

Both Leo and Gigi hightailed it back to London's Chiltern Firehouse Hotel Wednesday ... doing their usual routine of pulling up in separate cars. However, their timing wasn't so sneaky ... with Gigi arriving around 1:16 AM and Leo getting there only a couple minutes after.

What's interesting, Gigi hitched a ride with Leo's Dad George DiCaprio and stepmom Peggy Farrar, entering the hotel from the front. Leo went solo through the backdoor.

One source tells us it was all just a coincidence -- both Leo and Gigi had separate groups of friends inside Chiltern ... but the source couldn't answer why Gigi rode in with Leo's dad.

Of course, this event comes only 24 hours after the two hit up a 20-person dinner party at China Tang organized by Leo's pal British Vogue Editor Edward Enninful. Leo's parents also attended that outing.

As we reported, Leo and Gigi ended their night at the same hotel after that dinner as well.

The two were first linked last September, but neither side has confirmed dating rumors.

The more we see, it appears actions are speaking louder than words, anyway.

