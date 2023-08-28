Irina Shayk Goes on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Irina Shayk seems to be full of surprises.

The supermodel was apparently hanging out with ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper on a recent vacation ... this after she was filmed cozying up to Tom Brady.

Shayk posted a series of photos on Instagram ... showing herself scantily clad while posing on a large rocky formation.

Another image captured Cooper laying bare-chested on a kayak in what looks like the same mountainous paradise surrounded by ocean. Shayk is not seen in the picture, although she pinned it to her IG story with the other photos.

Cooper dated Shayk for 4 years before breaking up in 2019. The two share a 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. BTW, the kid was with them, so this could be just a co-parenting thing, but still ...

About 2 weeks ago ... Shayk was photographed by paparazzi leaving a London hotel after she shacked up with Brady in a room there for 48 hours, according to the Daily Mail.