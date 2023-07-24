Gisele Bundchen Not Bothered by Tom Brady Moving On with Irina Shayk

Gisele Bundchen is brushing off the fact her ex-husband Tom Brady is now dating another supermodel, Irina Shayk ... and it sounds like Gisele expected it to happen eventually.

A source close to Gisele tells TMZ ... "Why wouldn't she be happy for Tom? She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on."

The source says Gisele and Irina are NOT friends, but they have known each other professionally for years and have always been cordial when they cross paths.

TMZ broke the story ... Tom and Irina spent the entire weekend together in Los Angeles and are now officially dating, after first meeting last month at a billionaire's wedding where several models were hitting on Tom.

Play video content BACKGRID

Some of our other sources say Gisele is "not happy" about the Tom and Irina news ... but now, people close to GB are pushing back.

Play video content

For her part, Gisele has been spending a lot of time with her jiu-jitsu instructor in the wake of her and Tom's divorce ... though people close to her have consistently said she's not dating Joaquim Valente.

So, Tom's the first to officially move on ... and Gisele is rolling with it.