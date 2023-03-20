Gisele Bündchen, Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Seen Again In Costa Rica

Gisele Bündchen and her jiu-jitsu instructor clearly have a thing for Costa Rica, but the same can't be said for jiu-jitsu -- they're still there together, having all kinds of fun minus the martial arts.

Joaquim Valente and Gisele are getting their feet in the sand, tossing a frisbee and taking a dip in the ocean. It looks like a pretty action-packed day for the third outing we've seen them have in CR over the last few months.

This time, Joaquim showed off his ripped body, while GB rocked a pair of shorts on the shore. And a few others seemed to tag along for the outing.

Of course, we most recently saw them taking a pretty chill walk together with a couple of pooches.

We've seen them do a lot down there ... just not jiu-jitsu.

As you know, Tom Brady's ex-wife has maintained the outings with the instructor are just friendly ... but it's hard to tell at this rate, given all the time they're spending together.

You'll recall, the duo went horseback riding through the jungle back in January ... and seemingly haven't slowed down since.

