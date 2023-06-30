Gisele Bundchen Surfs In Tiny Black Bikini In Costa Rica

Gisele Bundchen hit Costa Rican waters on Thursday for a little morning of surfing ... and she looked goooood -- both on the board, and off of it!

Tom Brady's ex didn't stay in the ocean long -- getting in only about 40 minutes of wave-riding -- but check out the photos from her gnar-shredding sesh ... she sure seemed to make it all count.

Bundchen got up on her ride several times ... cruising into shore with some serious pace over and over again.

She impressed while away from the board as well ... showing off a toned body in a black bikini.

In between it all, Gisele found time to give a little love to her daughter, Vivian ... holding hands with the young Brady as they got out of the water.

As it turns out, the surf spot was a pretty popular one on Thursday ... 'cause Shakira hit it up just a couple hours later as well -- and rode in some whitewash too!!

Unclear if the ladies have linked up while out in Costa Rica this week -- though we know they've gotten close over the last few months ... going on a mid-May dinner date with their kiddos in Miami.