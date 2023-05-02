Tom Brady Hit Golf Course In L.A. As Gisele Flew Solo At Met Gala

Forget tuxes and red carpets, Tom Brady was more into tee boxes and fairways on Monday ... eschewing a spot at the Met Gala -- an event he used to attend regularly with Gisele Bundchen -- for a round of golf.

The newly retired quarterback was spotted roughly 3,000 miles away from his ex-wife and the bright lights of the famed New York fashion event ... getting in hacks at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Brady didn't seem to care much about missing the show that he's gone to multiple times over the last decade ... as he appeared ultra focused on improving his golf game.

The former Buccaneers and Patriots star could be seen hitting his wedges, irons, and driver -- while mobbin' around in a golf cart with his pal.

Of course, Gisele didn't seem to be missing Brady too much out in NYC either ... she rolled up to the event dateless -- and looked stunning.

The two used to attend Met Galas often ... hitting almost every single one from 2010 to 2019 -- and their looks over the years were iconic.