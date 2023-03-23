Tom Brady Shares 'Betrayal Of False Friends' Quote After Gisele Divorce Comments

Tom Brady appeared to react to Gisele Bündchen's recent divorce comments by sharing a mysterious quote from a famed American poet on social media -- one that referenced dealing with "the betrayal of false friends."

Brady posted a Ralph Waldo Emerson passage on his IG story Thursday morning ... some 24 hours after Gisele's comments to Vanity Fair about their breakup dropped.

The post was all about the definition of success ... and in a part of it, it said in order to win at life, ya gotta "endure the betrayal of false friends."

Of course, it also explained success means laughing a lot, appreciating beauty, leaving the world a better place and more ... but the "betrayal" line stuck out most.

Unclear if it was a response to Gisele -- who told Vanity Fair that her split from Tom was due to a myriad of issues the couple had, including his football career -- but many are interpreting it that way. And, let's be honest ... Tom's a smart guy, and he knows what people are going to think.

Brady has yet to directly comment on the interview -- but he did include three heart emojis when he shared the post.