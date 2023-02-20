Gisele Bündchen All Smiles at Carnival, Having a Blast Solo

Play video content

Gisele Bündchen is clearly havin' the time of her life at this year's Carnival festivities ... and she seems to be doing it alone this time around.

The single supermodel was living it up in Rio de Janeiro Sunday ... sharing some clips of her fun times during the event. She was even all smiles with a big group of pals as the night went on, wearing a super small top while flashing her abs.

Appears Gisele rode solo to the big event -- no sign of Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, who many have speculated is her new guy. Regardless, it looks like she was enjoying every minute of Carnival.

As we reported, Gisele and Tom Brady divorced back in October, and we've seen her with Joaquim quite a bit -- from vacationing with the kids to riding horseback together -- although she hasn't said what their deal is yet.

We know folks connected to her were, at least initially, saying he was only teaching P.E. to Gisele's home-schooled kids.

BTW -- Gisele used to show up to Carnival with Tom back in the day ... but clearly those old memories aren't stopping her from partying her heart out solo.

