Tom Brady Won't Rush Back to Work, Focusing on Family and Kids, Not Dating

Tom Brady has hundreds of millions of dollars coming in from Fox Sports, but that's not gonna rush him back to work, he's going to enjoy his first true break from football in a long time because his focus is elsewhere -- and not on dating -- TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Tom tell us he's going to spend the next few months just being a dad. We're told he's an extremely devoted father to his kids -- splitting his time with his kids in Miami and New York -- and is looking forward to spending extended time with them.

Tom's 15-year-old son Jack, whom he has with Bridget Moynahan, plays high school football ... and Tom flies private to watch him play every week.

What's more, Tom was recently spotted alone, scoping out schools in the Miami area for his kids he shares with Gisele -- Benjamin and Vivian. We're told Tom's plan is to stay in Miami for the kids.

As for his love life -- our sources say Tom hasn't dated anyone -- his interest right now is just living a life outside of the game.

Of course, he still has his several companies -- TB12, Autograph and Brady Brand -- all of which he'll still be hands-on with ... but without the stresses of football, it'll be much easier.

Tom's also got a massive deal with Fox Sports -- reportedly worth $375 million over the next 10 years -- a deal we're told he's not going to rush into starting, but one he's excited to take on when the time is right. That, we're told, won't happen for several months.

