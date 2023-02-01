Tom Brady Volunteered At Animal Shelter During Final Season, Teammate's Wife Says

Tom Brady spent his free time helping a great cause during his final NFL season -- his teammate, Logan Ryan's wife just revealed -- the quarterback and his kids regularly volunteered at a local animal shelter.

Ashley Bragg Ryan shared the touching tribute following Brady's retirement on Wednesday ... saying she didn't want to share another story about his on-field accomplishments, but rather shine a light on who he is as a human being instead.

Ashley says Tom, Logan and their kids would go to the humane society together every other weekend ... and the families would bond over playing with puppies and feeding kittens.

Play video content Instagram / @coolmombreezy

"It wasn’t about publicity, fundraising or recognition," Ashley said on Instagram. "It was about being a human being. It was about Tom taking the very thing his little girl loves the most and turning it into an opportunity to spend time together."

"It was about Tom reaching out to his friend, asking how to get involved, helping his community by giving something far more meaningful than money ... his time."

Play video content

Ashley also shared pictures and videos of a visit back in August ... showing the two NFLers playing with the puppies and having a blast.

Play video content