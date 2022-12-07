DaBaby Upsets Lion During Trip to Dubai Zoo

Play video content Intsagram / @dababy,@humaidalbuqaish

DaBaby is currently over in Dubai pushing his "Blame It On Baby 2" album, but he's also finding time to get wild ... at a zoo.

The "BOP" rapper paid a visit to the Al Buqaish Private Zoo ... a world-renowned animal shelter and checked in with its owner, Humaid Abdulla Albuqaish, and a new friend named "Simba."

DaBaby is one of the more ambitious rappers around but may want to read his lion tamer manual before getting close to a jungle king again -- the lion didn't seem to appreciate the way he was gripping its chain leash like it was one of his iced-out pendants.

Elsewhere, DaBaby and his crew solicited some nearby camels in hopes of coming up on some of the local greenery ... to no avail.

Regardless, DB has been riding high as of late after boldly claiming on Math Hoffa's podcast that he's on the same level as Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and J. Cole.

Deon Taylor brings DaBaby into his interview with Variety at the #Emancipation premiere and teases an upcoming collaboration.