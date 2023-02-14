Gisele Bundchen Pens Love Note To Dogs For First Valentine's Day Without Tom Brady

No Tom This Year, But I Love My Dogs!!!

It's Gisele Bundchen's first Valentine's Day without Tom Brady in over a decade -- but she's still showing love for the romantic holiday nonetheless ... shouting out her doggos in a sappy IG post.

The supermodel -- who used to write about her love for TB12 every Feb. 14 -- switched up her message in the wake of her recent divorce from the NFL legend ... this year, choosing to pen a note to her pups.

"Pure love!!" said Gisele, who officially filed to split from Tom in October. "I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all! ❤️❤️❤️"

She added three photos to the post as well -- showing her getting some lovey kisses from the pets.

Of course, on this day just 12 months ago -- before trouble in paradise with the couple brewed -- Gisele and Tom swapped mushy messages about each other on their social media pages.

Bunchden even revealed she was planting trees in his honor to show him love.

The couple had dated since 2006 -- and were married for 13 years.