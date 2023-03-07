Tom Brady Says He's Too Busy For NFL Comeback, Shuts Door On Return

Tom Brady may not be getting into stand-up comedy, but he's not going back to football, either ... 'cause just a day after rumors of a TB12 comeback lit up the internet, the G.O.A.T. made it clear a return to the NFL isn't happening.

"Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter," Brady wrote on social media.

The talk of a return hit a fever pitch after Rich Eisen said there was talk around the NFL Combine in Indianapolis that Brady "might not be done after all," with insiders saying ... "keep an eye on Miami."

"If Tua [Tagovailoa] may not be ready to go and suddenly, there's Tom Brady sitting in Florida, where his family is located and he can easily locate himself. Keep an eye on that I was told by a couple of birdies at the Combine."

Of course, the Dolphins were one of the teams very interested in Tom's services after his first Super Bowl-winning season in Tampa Bay.

Brady retired on February 1 ... in what was a relatively understated announcement, vowing he was done for good (this time). Ten days later, the 7x Super Bowl champ officially filed his retirement papers with the league.

One of his first acts as a retired man was a trip to the animal shelter ... where he picked up two adorable Siamese kittens for his 10-year-old daughter Vivian.