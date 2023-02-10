Tom Brady Officially Files Retirement Papers ... It's Real This Time!!!

Tom Brady is letting everyone know he's dead serious about retiring this time around ... officially submitting his retirement paperwork, seemingly closing the door on a comeback.

Brady doubled down on his February 1 retirement announcement Friday ... by sending an official retirement letter to the NFL and NFLPA, according to Adam Schefter.

Tom Brady officially filed a letter today with the NFL and NFLPA, reconfirming his Feb. 1 retirement, per sources.



This letter silences any questions about whether Brady might return and now makes him eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2028. pic.twitter.com/o8iAgbxrQS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2023 @AdamSchefter

Brady's formal letter to the league and the union should answer any questions surrounding the 45-year-old quarterback's future.

With TB12 officially gone from the NFL ... the 7x Super Bowl-winning quarterback is a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he's eligible in 2028.

Of course, Brady said he was "retiring for good" a couple weeks after the Cowboys defeated the Buccanneers, 31-14, at home in the wild card round of the playoffs.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time," Brady said during the big announcement ... "so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."