Tom Brady Says He Won't Start FOX Sports Job Until 'Fall Of 2024'

Tom Brady not only won't be working the Super Bowl for FOX on February 12, but he won't be behind a mic next season, either ... the G.O.A.T. said Monday he's not beginning his broadcasting career until 2024.

The former Buccaneers signal-caller revealed his plan is to take all of 2023 off during a chat with Colin Cowherd on "The Herd" -- saying he won't begin calling games for FOX until the fall of '24.

Brady said he's looking to use the downtime to get good at the gig before officially stepping into the booth full-time.

"One thing about my career, whether that was when I was drafted by the Patriots or signed in free agency with the Bucs, I wanted to be fully committed," Brady explained. "I never wanted to let people down -- I think my biggest motivator was that."

"So, even in the future I want to be great at what I do and that always takes some time and strategizing and learning and growing and evolving."

Brady said in addition to leaning on others in the broadcasting world -- he's also going to be spending '23 "catching up on other parts of my life that need some time and energy."

The future Hall of Famer initially inked a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox in May 2022 ... with the expectation that he'd begin calling games once his football career wrapped.

Clearly, though, Brady is looking for a break from everything for the next 18 or so months ... and he said Monday FOX officials were cool with it all.

In the meantime, former NFL star Greg Olsen will continue to be FOX's lead color commentator. He's slated to call the Eagles vs. Chiefs game on Sunday with play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt.