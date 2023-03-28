Tom Brady Goes Shirtless For Beach Football Sesh With Ex-Patriots Teammates

Tom Brady had a star-studded reunion with some of his legendary former New England Patriots teammates recently ... and naturally, they ditched their t-shirts and played football!!

The newly-retired quarterback met up with Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola and more for a day of fun in the sun at the beach ... and they bonded over what they did so well for so many years.

All the guys -- including Brady -- proved they haven't given up on their fitness in retirement ... putting their bodies on full display as they tossed the pigskin around.

Brady's son, Jack, was also there ... but it's unclear if the kid showed off his arm in front of his dad's friends.

It wasn't just ball, though -- Gronk appeared to have the time of his life as he threw on some big-ass goggles and rode around on a handheld jetski.

What's interesting -- Tom also tagged his buddy, Jeffrey Soffer, in the post ... which seems to confirm their friendship wasn't ruined over the erroneous rumors of Gisele dating the billionaire real estate developer (it was later reported Soffer is actually engaged to a completely different woman).