Shakira and Gisele Bündchen Go out For Dinner Date in Miami with Their Kids

Shakira and Gisele Bündchen are both hot off relationships with two of the biggest athletes in the world, and they've seemingly struck up a close friendship ... bringing their kids together for one big dinner date.

The Colombian singer and the Brazilian supermodel were spotted Tuesday grabbing a bite to eat at Makoto restaurant in Miami. The dinner date was complete with GB's kids Vivian and Benjamin, as well as Shakira's sons -- Sasha and Milan.

We're told Gisele arrived at the sushi eatery around 7:15 PM, and Shakira pulled up about 10 minutes later. Once inside, they ordered a variety of rolls, hamachi, and salads for the table.

Of course, Shakira and Gisele are both single moms now after ending their relationships with their high-profile partners last year.

Shakira split from her soccer star BF Gerard Piqué after 11 years together, and Gisele filed for divorce from NFL star Tom Brady last October after 13 years of marriage.