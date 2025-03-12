'Snow White' Actor Says Cast Was Screwed by Disney Scrapping Big Premiere

"Snow White" has been drowning in controversy for months, and now with Disney more or less pulling the plug on the movie’s red carpet premiere, one of its key actors is beyond disappointed -- you might even say ... GRUMPY!

Martin Klebba, the voice of Grumpy -- one of the 7 dwarfs in the new flick -- tells TMZ ... he’s seriously bummed and a bit pissed Disney axed what should’ve been a massive premiere for such a major film -- all because of the ongoing controversies surrounding the film, and stars Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler.

Martin tells us while Rachel, who plays Snow White, and Gal, as the Evil Queen, are entitled to their own political views and ideals, those personal opinions shouldn’t have overshadowed everyone else’s hard work -- no matter how much bitching about them is on social media.

Martin's no stranger to big Disney premieres -- having played the fan-favorite Marty in the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' series – and says "Snow White" deserved to be a major event ... not just a ho-hum screening ... which it is, in comparison.

Variety reported yesterday Disney is significantly scaling back the film's premiere due to multiple controversies, including reactions to the 2 female stars' political stances.

As for the other controversy with Little People not playing the dwarfs IRL, Martin tells us that as far as he knows, motion-capture was always the plan and was not a knee-jerk reaction to Peter Dinklage blasting the project when it was announced.

That said ... Martin tells us it's unbelievably difficult for Little People to land Hollywood roles, let alone lead ones, so this could have been a bigger opportunity for others.

Still, he's hoping people go see the movie and enjoy it for what it is -- pure entertainment.