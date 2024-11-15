Megyn Kelly Slams Rachel Zegler for Post-Election Comments, 'She's A Pig'

Megyn Kelly didn’t hold back ... calling actress Rachel Zegler "a pig" after the "Snow White" star made a fiery Instagram post wishing Trump supporters would "never know peace" post-election.

Rachel's since apologized following the backlash ... but the conservative commentator ripped into her on SiriusXM Thursday, while calling for Disney to redo their entire live-action remake of the classic cartoon, which has already been filmed with Zegler in the lead role.

Play video content

Megyn fumed, "Picture this, a Broadway actress who said, 'F Biden supporters, may Biden and Kamala never know peace.' That person would be fired so fast it would make your head spin."

In a direct message to Disney, she told them, "You're gonna have to redo your film again because this woman is a pig, and you fired Gina Carano for far less than this nonsense."

You'll remember, Carano got booted from "The Mandalorian" in 2021 after she compared the treatment of conservatives in the U.S. to the Holocaust, sparking major controversy.

But, back to Kelly ... she wrapped up her fury at Zegler with a fiery, "There's something wrong with this person!"

Megyn's rant came the same day Zegler dropped a groveling apology on her IG Story, explaining it had been an emotional week following the election, where Trump’s win had her questioning the future she’d want for a potential daughter.

Looks like Zegler didn’t realize how badly her comment would land when she said, “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.”