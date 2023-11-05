Rachel Zegler & 'Hunger Games' Stars at Berlin Premiere Amid SAG Strike

Rachel Zegler was front and center with her castmates for the premiere of her big new 'Hunger Games' movie ... but don't worry, she ain't crossing the SAG picket line here.

The actress -- who plays the lead in 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,' a prequel to the movies Jennifer Lawrence was in years ago -- got dressed to impress Sunday out in Berlin ... where she and the other stars hit the red carpet for their flick's world debut.

Everyone looked great, of course, and RZ even seemed to be channeling an outfit J-Law's character, Katniss, wore in the flicks ... so she's paying homage to heroines before her.

The other actors on the carpet with her included ... Hunter Schafer, Tom Blythe and Josh Andres Rivera. No sign of the other stars -- including Peter Dinklage and Viola Davis -- so it seems they kept this outing relatively small and tight ... with just the core young group.

Now, the one thing that comes to mind here when you see this -- namely, actors attending a premiere, which hasn't happened for a good while now -- is ... what about the SAG strike???

Of course, that's still going on at the moment ... with the guild now passing its 114th day of picketing as they continue to try and hammer out a deal with the AMPTP ... which, BTW, sent SAG-AFTRA its "best and final" offer Saturday, something the union's reviewing now.

As for RZ and co. ... they're in compliance, because their 'Hunger Games' flick was granted a waiver by SAG a couple weeks ago. The reason they were eligible for an exception ... apparently, Lionsgate (the studio distributing this) isn't part of the AMPTP -- which is kinda shocking, seeing how this movie (and all the others) are huge blockbuster-level projects.

In any case ... it's no harm, no foul. Zegler and friends are free to do press to plug 'Songbirds and Snakes' -- although it remains to be seen if that'll get asses in seats.