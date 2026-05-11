'RHOBH' Dorit Kemsley's Ex PK Claims She Used Their Kid to Ask for $$$

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Dorit Kemsley allegedly used one of their kids in an attempt to have her ex, PK Kemsley, cough up money for a spring break trip ... TMZ has learned.

In new divorce docs, PK alleges Dorit has involved their children in their "financial disputes."

He says ... "While I was attempting to address financial issues with [Dorit], she enlisted our [kid] to send text messages to me requesting money for [Dorit's] personal expenses, including a trip she wanted to take with the children."

PK submitted the alleged text exchange from April from his child as evidence in court, which reads, “Daddy, do you want us to have a fun spring break?” In the messages, PK wrote “Yes, puppy of course. But because I know you’re super smart before you try and outsmart your daddy, just bear in mind, the creator is always smarter than the creation“ ... to which the kid replied, "Yeah, that really helps with the fun spring break.”

Later in the convo, PK asked “Why did you ask me if you want to have a good spring break a fun one?” In the alleged exchange, the child said, “Forget it” which led to PK writing, “No I don’t want too … tell me.”

The kid eventually said, “Why can’t you just book us a holiday? Mommy pays for everything?”

“How do you know who pays for everything my love?” he asked. The kid replied, “Can you just pay and book us a flight?”

“Lol I don’t know where you want to go, so I wouldn’t know what to book ... it is 1030, you need to go to sleep,” PK said to which the kid said, “Ok, goodnight.”