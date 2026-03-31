'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Reveals Where She Stands With Dorit Kemsley

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Sparks were apparently flying everywhere between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley at "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion that was shot earlier this month ... and Kyle told us it's gonna take a while to patch things up.

We caught up with the 'RHOBH' star Monday in Beverly Hills, California, where she admitted it would be nice to get back on good terms with Dorit.

Kyle told us, "I care about her a lot. I want the best for her."

The problem is that Dorit claims she's been having trust issues with Kyle. Those issues at least partially stem from texts Kyle allegedly exchanged with Dorit's ex Paul Kemsley behind her back.

According to Kyle, "We dealt with it at the reunion, but it didn't go so well ... hopefully time heals all wounds."

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