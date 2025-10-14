Kyle Richards Films Morgan Wade During Her Concert Set in Canada

Play video content TMZ.com

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade are still tight ... the reality star was in full fan mode, backing the country singer and keeping those memories alive ... and we’ve got it all on camera!

TMZ got the footage ... Kyle’s filming Morgan at her recent concert in British Columbia, Canada, looking every inch the proud bestie ... or maybe more, 'cause you know those rumors of something more have been flying for a minute.

Kyle was serving looks in all black with a fedora, chilling in the crowd while Morgan kept killing it on guitar.

A source tells TMZ -- no PDA here, folks. No kissing, no hand-holding … but Kyle’s eyes were glued to Morgan the whole 90-minute set on September 30.

As you know, Kyle’s been dodging Morgan dating rumors since her July 2023 split from Mauricio -- and she’s shut them down every time, even after that sizzling "Fall in Love With Me" music video.