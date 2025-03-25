Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade Spotted Together in Paris Amid Dating Rumors

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade still haven’t officially claimed they’re a couple, but their latest move is definitely turning up the heat -- they were spotted in Paris, AKA the City of Love.

Peep the pic TMZ snagged -- the duo was snapped giving their order to a waitress at Café de Flore last week in the early afternoon ... and it was just the two of them, soaking in each other’s company for over an hour.

Of course, there was no PDA, hand-holding, or anything that screamed couple vibes -- so if they are dating, it looks like they’re still playing it super cautious.

While Kyle’s been globetrotting with Morgan, her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, has also been living it up this month -- at one point, enjoying the company of two brunettes.

Before that, Mauricio was hanging with Nikita Kahn for a few months last year, and in December, he was caught kissing IG model Klaudia K in Aspen.

But while Mauricio’s out there clearly playing the field, Kyle might as well just stop with the games and come clean already!