Kyle Richards Admits She Would Reconcile With Ex Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards got vulnerable with her therapist during Tuesday's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" episode ... admitting she would take Mauricio Umansky back if he wanted to reconcile.

With the help of her therapist, the Bravolebrity confirmed she is struggling to move on from their 27-year marriage because she's nervous that once she does, her estranged husband will decide he's ready to work on their relationship.

Granted, Mauricio has been dating other people amid their ongoing separation ... he was with Nikita Kahn for several months last year and was seen locking lips with IG model Klaudia K in Aspen back in December.

Kyle knows what he's been up to, of course. She concedes to her therapist ... "He goes and lives his life and he's having fun and I've kind of been just working."

She seems to know sitting around and waiting isn't the answer, explaining that she feels "anxious" and "impatient" not knowing what her future looks like.

Remember, the pair officially split in July 2023 ... so they've had quite some time to figure out what's best for their family.