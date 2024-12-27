Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards Grab Dinner With Daughters in Aspen

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are staying close in Aspen ... walking arm-in-arm down the street -- with one of the kids in the middle, that is.

The reality television stars stepped out with their kids in the celeb vacation spot in Colorado Thursday ... walking down the snow-covered road to grab dinner, with Kyle's daughter Farrah -- who she shares with first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, though Mauricio helped raise her -- in between them.

The three are smiling ... with Mauricio throwing up a "shaka" hand gesture -- and, while it doesn't seem like Mauricio and Kyle are on the best terms, the situation's clearly amicable.

We've told you all about the family trip to Aspen for the holidays ... from Mauricio photographed locking lips with a mystery woman to Kyle and the kids flying out to reunite with him.

Kyle told us she planned to go skiing with her daughters and MU was welcome to come along too ... and, the whole fam went to see "Wicked" together -- so, they've clearly got no issues hanging out.

As you know ... Kyle and Mauricio separated last summer -- and, they've both been linked to other relationships in the months since.

While it doesn't seem like they're getting back together, the two also don't seem like they're planning to divorce ... with Kyle recently saying they haven't had a formal talk about it.