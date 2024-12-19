Kyle Richards Says She's Going to Aspen, Mauricio Invited Skiing

Play video content TMZ.com

Kyle Richards says she's planning to spend time with her family during the holidays ... and, that means her girls and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky, if he wants.

We caught up with the reality television star in Los Angeles Thursday ... and, with Christmas fast approaching, we had to ask her all about her holiday plans -- including whether those plans include her real estate mogul ex.

Richards says she's going to Aspen to spend time with her family -- her four daughters -- who she calls her home ... and, that won't change just 'cause MU's in Aspen.

Kyle says she's defintely going skiing with her girls ... adding Mauricio's welcome to tag along if he wants -- though it doesn't sound like he's getting any kind of formal invite.

Richards says she's looking forward to enjoying some downtime away from reality TV ... which makes sense given how many questions she's recently had to field about her marriage.

As we've told you ... Kyle admitted earlier this week that she and Mauricio have yet to have a real conversation about divorcing -- saying they're living separate lives, so they haven't had the talk just yet.

Just a day later, Mauricio was spotted making out with Klaudia K -- a model he's dating -- outside a Japanese restaurant in the popular Colorado vacation destination.

Kyle and Mauricio split about a year and a half ago ... so, they're not still pining for one another -- though they're still married in the eyes of the law.

We also had questions about whether Kyle Richards and 'RHOBH' costar Dorit Kemsley can patch up their relationship after recently feuding. Watch the clip all the way through to hear her response.