Kyle Richards Says Public Scrutiny Bad for Relationships, Silent on Sister Kim

Play video content TMZ.com

Kyle Richards says Teddi Mellencamp's divorce might not have been caused by "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ... but the spotlight certainly doesn't help the situation.

We caught up with the reality television star in Los Angeles Wednesday ... and, we had to ask her about her costar Teddi filing for divorce from her husband of more than 13 years, Edwin Arroyave.

While Kyle says the pressures of the show itself didn't cause the split, public scrutiny isn't helpful to maintaining a relationship ... something she knows all too well.

As you know ... Kyle separated from her longtime husband Mauricio Umansky last year -- with Kyle calling themselves best friends and great co-parents, but seemingly saying they just don't feel the romantic love for each other anymore.

Mauricio's been spotted with multiple women in the aftermath of their split -- and, Kyle's sent fans into a frenzy after she was spotted hanging out with country star Morgan Wade.

We also ask Kyle about her relationship with her sister Kim ... and, watch the clip to the end to hear her response -- doesn't sounds like they're on the best terms right now.

Remember, Kim was put on a 5150 psych hold after cops had to remove her from a Los Angeles-area Hilton Hotel where she was nearly incoherent back in September.