Mauricio Umansky and GF Nikita Kahn Share a Kiss in Aspen

Mauricio Umansky I'm Livin' Nikita Loca!!!

Mauricio Umansky
TMZ/Getty Composite

Mauricio Umansky and Nikita Kahn's romance appears to be going strong ... bringing their love story to a fun new locale ... and seemingly signaling an end to his marriage.

Mere weeks after packing on the PDA in Mexico, the couple has taken Aspen, Colorado by storm ... which pretty clearly shows they're a thing. It's interesting ... the resort town is a favorite of the real estate agent and his family -- including estranged wife, Kyle Richards.

Mauricio Umansky
TMZ.com

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... Mauricio and Nikita stopped by Aspen over the holiday weekend, where they grabbed a drink at Clark's Oyster Bar. We're told the duo was "very, very chatty" ... and looked super chill.

Mauricio and Nikita weren't shy about flaunting some PDA ... we're told the actress planted a smooch on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star.

Mauricio Umansky and His Girlfriend in Mexico
TMZ.com

As TMZ previously reported ... this is Mauricio's first serious relationship since separating from his longtime wife last year. They were first romantically linked after Mauricio and Nikita were spotted making out at the airport in Greece back in July.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Together
Getty

Kyle on the other hand has yet to publicly date anyone -- though, has spent quite a bit of quality time with close friend Morgan Wade.

There's been a lot of speculation about Kyle and Morgan's friendship since the 2 first started hanging out in February 2022.

One thing is certain ... Kyle and Mauricio's marriage seems to be over and out.

