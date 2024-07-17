Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Mauricio Umansky Kisses Mystery Woman at Airport Year After Kyle Richards Split

Mauricio Umansky Locking Lips w/ Woman at Airport Year After Kyle Separation

Mauricio Umansky Kissing Mystery Girl In Greece
Coleman-Rayner

Mauricio Umansky's clearly back in the dating pool, locking lips with a mystery woman while overseas -- and, it kinda seals the deal ... it's definitely over with Kyle Richards.

The real estate mogul touched down in Mykonos, Greece Tuesday ... where he was photographed hopping off a plane and collapsing into the arms of a hot blonde wearing a sheer cover-up over a dark bikini ... whom he embraced with a passionate hug and kiss.

Coleman-Rayner

The two are completely wrapped up in each other's bodies, and like we said -- they shared a smooch too ... suggesting they're a romantic item. This definitely ain't some stranger either.

Coleman-Rayner

It's interesting Mauricio and his lady friend's intimate moment took place at the airport ... 'cause it looks like she's actually there to pick him up -- which would indicate they're serious.

Granted, we don't know the exact nature of their relationship at this point -- but it points to GF-status as opposed to booty call. He certainly knows her, and she knows him well too.

Getty

Umansky's amorous European landing comes just over a year after he and his wife of more than two decades first announced their high-profile split ... and, this is the first time we've seen such a public display of affection from the 'Real Housewives' star.

October 2023
EMOTIONS ARE HIGH
Instagram / @theemmaslater

We've seen other signs from Mauricio that he was playing the field -- including his hand-holding sesh with 'DWTS' costar Emma Slater -- but it never got to this level of PDA.

December 2023
CUTTIN' LOOSE IN ASPEN
TMZ.com

Of course, who can forget his Aspen trip -- where he partied hard ... and, took pics of Lele Pons and Anitta in just towels on the slopes. Indeed ... Mauricio's been out there and hinting that he's happy being single ... but now, he looks to be off the market (again).

morgan wade kyle richards
Getty

Kyle, meanwhile, has fended off rumors about her closeness with gal pal Morgan Wade ... with many thinking they're more than just friends -- even though we haven't seen any hard evidence to prove that. In terms of Mauricio ... Kyle's had a hard time with the split.

Either way, it seems Mauricio's fully moving on ... and ya gotta wonder if/when the divorce docs are gonna be filed.

