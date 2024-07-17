Mauricio Umansky Kisses Mystery Woman at Airport Year After Kyle Richards Split

Mauricio Umansky's clearly back in the dating pool, locking lips with a mystery woman while overseas -- and, it kinda seals the deal ... it's definitely over with Kyle Richards.

The real estate mogul touched down in Mykonos, Greece Tuesday ... where he was photographed hopping off a plane and collapsing into the arms of a hot blonde wearing a sheer cover-up over a dark bikini ... whom he embraced with a passionate hug and kiss.

The two are completely wrapped up in each other's bodies, and like we said -- they shared a smooch too ... suggesting they're a romantic item. This definitely ain't some stranger either.

It's interesting Mauricio and his lady friend's intimate moment took place at the airport ... 'cause it looks like she's actually there to pick him up -- which would indicate they're serious.

Granted, we don't know the exact nature of their relationship at this point -- but it points to GF-status as opposed to booty call. He certainly knows her, and she knows him well too.

Umansky's amorous European landing comes just over a year after he and his wife of more than two decades first announced their high-profile split ... and, this is the first time we've seen such a public display of affection from the 'Real Housewives' star.

Play video content October 2023 Instagram / @theemmaslater

We've seen other signs from Mauricio that he was playing the field -- including his hand-holding sesh with 'DWTS' costar Emma Slater -- but it never got to this level of PDA.

Play video content December 2023 TMZ.com

Of course, who can forget his Aspen trip -- where he partied hard ... and, took pics of Lele Pons and Anitta in just towels on the slopes. Indeed ... Mauricio's been out there and hinting that he's happy being single ... but now, he looks to be off the market (again).

Kyle, meanwhile, has fended off rumors about her closeness with gal pal Morgan Wade ... with many thinking they're more than just friends -- even though we haven't seen any hard evidence to prove that. In terms of Mauricio ... Kyle's had a hard time with the split.