Mauricio Umansky Dances Shirtless at Aspen Bar While Kyle Richards Is in Mexico

Mauricio Umansky I'm 25 Again, Shirtless and Spraying Champagne While Kyle's Far Away in Mexico

12/22/2023 6:23 AM PT
Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards are not just separated in theory ... they seem to be leading separate lives these days ... with Mo looking like a college student on Spring break and Kyle lounging in a bikini a thousand miles away.

Mauricio and singer Anitta hit up Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro Thursday night, and it looked like an ASU rager ... MU shirtless dancing and spraying champagne on the crowd as Anitta was showing off some pretty serious moves.

The Bistro is a hot spot for skiers and snowboarders ... mostly in their 20's and maybe 30's.

Meanwhile, Kyle's in Punta de Mita, Mexico soaking in the sun with pal Faye Resnick. Kyle's been spending a lot of time these days with her inseparable pal, Morgan Wade.

53-year-old Mauricio is in the city where the family had their annual XMAS pilgrimage. The other day he was skiing with Anitta and YouTuber Lele Pons who shed their clothes for towels as they traversed down the slopes.

Mauricio and Kyle have said they are not even talking about divorce after their 27-year marriage, although it's an option that's on the table. But given their very different paths these days, it seems that option is moving toward the center.

