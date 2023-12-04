Kyle Richards & Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Pose for Family Photo

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky seem to be kumbaya again -- 'cause they posed together for a family photo after what's been a pretty bumpy past few months.

The estranged couple -- who announced they'd separated earlier this year -- were side by side in a sweet snapshot shared by their daughter, Alexia ... who was also in the photo alongside her parents and her sister, Sophia, and her half-sister, Farrah Aldjufrie.

The whole family was out at The Grove shopping center in L.A. over the weekend ... and based on how cozy everyone looks, you could argue Kyle and Mauricio are on good terms.

That's certainly what it looks like, anyway ... but another photo Alexia posted just features the girls -- no dad in sight.

It's hard to glean what this may or not mean, to be frank -- we've seen Mauricio and Kyle get together as a family for quite a while now ... even after they "separated."

Play video content 11/4/23 TMZ.com

While they've been putting out a "happy family" image on social media ... things have been a little dramatic between Kyle and Mauricio behind the scenes, much of which has become public ... including the fact Mauricio has recently gotten very close to his 'DWTS' costar Emma Slater.

Play video content TMZ.com

Kyle has said she doesn't appreciate how Mauricio has carried himself with Emma in public -- including hitting dinners and holding hands at times -- and KR even recently referred to their split as a "divorce."

Maybe they're putting their problems aside for the sake of family ... especially as we head into the holidays.