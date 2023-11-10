Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Not in Therapy Together As Separation Continues

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have said they're separating, and we've learned they're doing pretty much everything separately, including therapy.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the estranged couple is not in marriage counseling or couple's therapy. We're told they're both in individual therapy, but nothing together at the same time.

It seems strange on the surface ... that they're not working on the issues that have driven them to separate, but we're told they are not. Multiple sources tell us ... they just want space -- to explore individually.

Play video content 11/4/23 TMZ.com

Our sources also tell us there are still no talks whatsoever of divorcing ... even though Kyle recently referenced their separation as a straight-up divorce, which was an apparent slip of the tongue.

One source in the know tells TMZ ... "Look, they may get back together, but they may not. They just don't know right now. They will decide at some point whether they stay married, but not now."