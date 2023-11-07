Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Do Not Have a Prenup

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have no immediate plans to go down the road of divorce, but it's worth noting -- they do not have a prenup in place ... TMZ has learned.

With Kyle recently referring to their separation as a straight-up divorce -- there's a fortune on the table if that apparent slip of the tongue becomes reality ... although sources with direct knowledge tell us neither Kyle nor Mauricio has lawyered up.

Multiple sources tell TMZ ... Kyle and Mauricio are not directly talking about ending their marriage, but we're told the thought is certainly present ... so division of assets is something to consider, assuming they decide to cross that bridge.

Kyle has made her mark on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and scored millions of dollars, and Mauricio has acquired a net worth of $100M with nearly $5B in real estate sales.

When he married Kyle, he wasn't even working in real estate. He was making peanuts while working in fashion before going into real estate, working for Kyle's dad Rick Hilton and then opening The Agency in 2011.

The pair's decision to separate wasn't an easy one -- Kyle broke down in tears this past weekend when asked where things stood between them during a Q&A at BravoCon.

It looks like Mauricio is having an easier time, enjoying the single life with some cozy sightings with his 'DWTS' partner, Emma Slater.